Tom Browne Explains Why Geelong Requested A Twilight Final Against Collingwood

Triple M Footy news breaker Tom Browne explained today why Geelong requested a Saturday twilight qualifying final against Collingwood at the MCG.

"They (Geelong) requested the 4:30 slot for the first final against Collingwood, which is essentially a twilight game at the MCG," Browne said on the Tom Browne’s News podcast.

"The thinking there clearly was that Geelong finished top of the ladder, the AFL honoured that request, it was certainly Geelong’s preference to play then.

"They think it’s their best chance of getting as many Geelong fans as possible. They don’t want an 80/20 for example Collingwood Geelong crowd, 80% Collingwood, 20% Geelong.

"They want to get it as close to 50% as possible, 50-50."

