Tom Browne Explains Why Tom Lynch Is Likely To Get A Fine Rather Than A Week

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne explained this morning why Tom Lynch is more likely to get a fine rather than a week for his hit to Sam Collins.

“If you use the MRP’s own table, which is set out in the 2019 AFL guidelines, assuming Lynch’s punch or jumper punch or whatever you wanna call it last night was intentional, I think the impact was low and the contact was on the body which means it would be a fine under the guidelines,” Browne said.

“If you classify the impact as medium you’d get to a week suspension assuming it’s intentional, but he didn’t go off, Collins didn’t go off the ground, he didn’t spend any time off the ground.”

Luke Darcy said it would be a good test case to see how serious the AFL is about stamping out that sort of behind play action.

“It’s not the old days where you used to get king hit behind the ball, nothing like that,” he said.

“But the AFL, on the record, have said that’s the thing they wanna stamp out.

“It will be very interesting, Tommy, to see if that’s what they follow up with.”

