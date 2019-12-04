Tom Browne Gives An Update On Brodie Grundy’s Contract Situation

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has given an update on Brodie Grundy’s contract situation at the live Christmas party show this morning.

“I think it (the deal being signed) is pretty close,” Browne said.

“He’s back from Peru I think it was, and I think that deal will get done fairly soon, they’re just negotiating the finer points.”

