Tom Browne Gives An Update On Brodie Grundy’s Contract Situation
From the Hot Breakfast
Image: Getty
Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has given an update on Brodie Grundy’s contract situation at the live Christmas party show this morning.
LISTEN HERE:
“I think it (the deal being signed) is pretty close,” Browne said.
“He’s back from Peru I think it was, and I think that deal will get done fairly soon, they’re just negotiating the finer points.”
