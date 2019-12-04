Tom Browne Gives An Update On Brodie Grundy’s Contract Situation

From the Hot Breakfast

Article heading image for Tom Browne Gives An Update On Brodie Grundy’s Contract Situation

Image: Getty

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has given an update on Brodie Grundy’s contract situation at the live Christmas party show this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

“I think it (the deal being signed) is pretty close,” Browne said.

“He’s back from Peru I think it was, and I think that deal will get done fairly soon, they’re just negotiating the finer points.”

Rudi Edsall

5 hours ago

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

Brodie Grundy
Collingwood Magpies
Tom Browne
The Hot Breakfast
