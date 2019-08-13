Tom Browne Gives An Update On Dale Thomas’s Future At Carlton

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne says that Dale Thomas won’t be offered a new contract at Carlton.

“Dale Thomas has had a celebrated career and in red hot form lately, Daisy’s had a fantastic year for Carlton,” Browne said.

“But the jungle drums are beating quite strongly this morning across my phone that he’ll have meetings today, and I don’t think at this stage Carlton will continue with him next year which is a difficult situation.

“I expect that situation to develop over the next 48 hours or so.”

