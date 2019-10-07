Tom Browne Gives An Update On Dougal Howard And Dan Butler

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne gave an update on Dougal Howard and Dan Butler’s respective futures this morning.

“Dan Butler [is] being chased by the Blues and St Kilda, Carlton playing down interest in Butler so far this morning which could put St Kilda in the box seat for the Richmond forward.” Browne said.

“Dougal Howard’s an interesting one, there’s six clubs chasing him including North, St Kilda and at one point last week, Collingwood.”

