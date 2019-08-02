Tom Browne Gives An Update On Dyson Heppell’s Foot Injury

Tom Browne has given an update on the foot injury plaguing Essendon captain Dyson Heppell today.

“He’ll need surgery on that foot I can tell you at the end of the year,” Browne said.

“They’re just hoping at the moment that they can delay that.”

Heppell has missed three of the last four games with the injury, and hasn’t been selected for tomorrow’s game against Port Adelaide.

