Tom Browne Gives An Update On Gold Coast’s Priority Pick

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has given an update on Gold Coast’s priority pick application today.

“The Suns will submit their priority pick application, I believe they’ll get pick two, priority pick two in the draft,” Browne said.

“The AFL view is that they need a lot of help, the Suns, which means they’ll have one and two in the draft and they won’t be forced to trade that pick two.”

Best mates Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell are consensus picks one and two in the 2019 draft, and the priority pick for the Suns would give them access to both.

