Tom Browne Gives An Update On Luke Hodge’s Playing Future

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has given some insight into Luke Hodge’s playing future this morning.

“There’s some talk that he could play on next year,” Browne said.

“But my information in recent days is that he’ll be an assistant coach at Brisbane next year, and hang up the boots from a playing perspective.”

Hodge will go out as one an all-time great after having already won four premiership and two Norm Smith Medals with Hawthorn, and with a real chance to add a fifth flag this year with Brisbane.

He’s already played 341 games since coming to the Hawks with pick 1 in 2001, with 36 of them coming with the Lions in the last two seasons.

