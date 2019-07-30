Tom Browne Gives An Update On Ross Lyon’s Future At Fremantle

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has given an update on Ross Lyon’s future at Fremantle, saying a big payout may be the only thing keeping him in the west.

“Fremantle held a board meeting in Melbourne yesterday, it was a scheduled board meeting,” Browne said.

“But my information is there’s a million dollar payout that’s stopping them from partying company with Ross Lyon.

“There’s tension between their boss, their CEO and their footy boss, also tension over a list management appointment.

“There’s the assistant coaches not getting the renewals at the moment, the club basically is a quote ‘mess’ unquote.

“There’s also the threat of some players, significant players, including the Hills for example, leaving.

“They’ve got big issues.”

