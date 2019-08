Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has given an update on St Kilda’s pursuit of Todd Goldstein.

LISTEN HERE:

“I... think, the Saints are no longer in the race for Todd Goldstein,” Browne said.

“I expect Goldstein will re-sign with North Melbourne soon, they’re just re-negotiating.”

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!