Tom Browne Gives Details On The Six Club Mega Deal That Got Blocked By The AFL

Tom Browne had some details about the six club mega deal that got knocked back by the AFL on the weekend.

"The only reason that fell through — it was ready to go through — was that Andrew Dillon, the league’s top legal counsel, and the league basically blocked it because Port couldn’t use a future first and a future second," Browne explained on Roo, Ditts & Loz for Breakfast.

Browne said that elements of the mega-trade could still happen.

"I still think aspects of that deal will go through in stages this week that will eventually see Horne-Francis get to Port," he said.

Rudi Edsall

9 October 2022

Rudi Edsall

