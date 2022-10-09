Tom Browne Gives Details On The Six Club Mega Deal That Got Blocked By The AFL
On Roo, Ditts & Loz
Image: Triple M/Getty
Tom Browne had some details about the six club mega deal that got knocked back by the AFL on the weekend.
"The only reason that fell through — it was ready to go through — was that Andrew Dillon, the league’s top legal counsel, and the league basically blocked it because Port couldn’t use a future first and a future second," Browne explained on Roo, Ditts & Loz for Breakfast.
Browne said that elements of the mega-trade could still happen.
"I still think aspects of that deal will go through in stages this week that will eventually see Horne-Francis get to Port," he said.
