Tom Browne Gives Some Details On Essendon’s Succession Plan

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has given some details on Essendon’s soon to be announced succession plan on the Hot Breakfast today.

“This week the Bombers will clarify a succession plan and assistant coach Ben Rutten,” Browne said.

“Ben Rutten won’t apply for the Adelaide job, he’ll eventually get the Essendon job, this will take place over the next 12 months, where Rutten will assume more and more responsibility in Worsfold’s last year as senior coach in his contract.”

Browne said the plan has been made amicably.

“There’s no pressure on Worsfold, this has all been negotiated I think very carefully by the management, Xavier Campbell, over the last two or three months,” he said.

“[It’s] independent of the Adelaide situation and I think everyone’s on the same page.”

