Tom Browne Gives Some Details On Queensland’s Bid For The Grand Final

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne gave some details on Queensland’s bid for the grand final this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

“Tony Cochrane, who’s the chairman of the Suns, and Greg Swann, who’s the CEO of the Lions, are right behind the Premiier’s push up here to push and pitch for the grand final,” Browne said.

“They’ll pitch that via video link to AFL executives at some stage today, it was touched on some of the key pillars or planks what some of the proposals will look like this morning.

“It will presumably involve half time entertainment under lights, and also involve I think a festival of football,” Browne said.

“I think it’ll be an exciting pitch and a big decision for the AFL obviously in the context of these bids from Sydney, Adelaide, and probably most significantly Perth are offering a truckload of money.”

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Eddie McGuire said it would be a good test case for the league.

“The AFL has always wanted to have a bit of a look at the grand final at night time,” Ed said.

“This is the golden opportunity, Darc.”

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff from this crazy year of footy!