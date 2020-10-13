Tom Browne Gives Some Insight Into Darcy Moore’s New Contract

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne gave some insight into Darcy Moore’s new Collginwood contract this morning.

"Darcy Moore will commit to a new contract in coming days, that deal is done in great news for the Pies," Browne said.

"My understanding that deal is worth between $800,000-$850,000 a year, but I’d suggest richly deserved because he’s been in magnificent form."

Browne also had some insight about Jordan de Goey’s situation, suggesting he’s likely to appoint a new manager in the coming days.

