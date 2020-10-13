Tom Browne Gives Some Insight Into Darcy Moore’s New Contract

On the Hot Breakfast

Article heading image for Tom Browne Gives Some Insight Into Darcy Moore’s New Contract

Image: Getty

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne gave some insight into Darcy Moore’s new Collginwood contract this morning.

"Darcy Moore will commit to a new contract in coming days, that deal is done in great news for the Pies," Browne said.

"My understanding that deal is worth between $800,000-$850,000 a year, but I’d suggest richly deserved because he’s been in magnificent form."

Browne also had some insight about Jordan de Goey’s situation, suggesting he’s likely to appoint a new manager in the coming days.

Triple M Footy Newsroom

13 October 2020

Article by:

Triple M Footy Newsroom

