Tom Browne Has An Update On Who Will Coach St Kilda In 2020

Triple M Chief Football Reporter Tom Browne told The Hot Breakfast St Kilda caretaker Brett Ratten is in the box seat to be named as coach of the club.

“Obviously St Kilda lost to Sydney up in Sydney by 45 points on Saturday but I’m reliably told over the weekend that I think Brett Ratten is still a huge chance of getting that job in the next week or so,” Browne says.

The Saints are currently interviewing candidates for the top job with former club great Robert Harvey and former North Melbourne coach Brad Scott reportedly being considered for the job.

If Ratten was to be appointed by the Saints he would be the third caretake coach to go on and take the senior role this year following Rhyce Shaw at North Melbourne and David Teague at Carlton.

