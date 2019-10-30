Tom Browne Has Some Details On The Anzac Day Fixture

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne had some more details on the Anzac Day fixture this morning.

“Collingwood and Essendon will be a twilight that day because I can tell you this morning that Hawthorn will play West Coast,” Browne said.

“Hawthorn’s first game of the season in Launceston at about one o’clock on Anzac Day, that will lead in to the Collingwood and Essendon game… there could be [another interstate game that night as well].”

Browne also had an update on the Good Friday fixture.

“The Bulldogs will play North [Melbourne] on Good Friday,” he said.

“No Essendon this year.”

