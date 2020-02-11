Tom Browne Has Some More Details On Conor McKenna Going Back To Ireland

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has unearthed some more details on Essendon defender Conor McKenna going back to Ireland indefinitely.

“I understand that he’s been up and down due to homesickness, he misses his family,” Browne said.

“Essendon even recently giving him permission to train with a Melbourne based Gaelic [football] team to be closer to the Irish community.”

Browne said that Gaelic sides are sniffing around McKenna.

“Although he’s not motivated by money, I understand these Gaelic clubs… have been offering some of these guys inducements to come back and [they’re] sort of stacking up ok against AFL offers.”

Rudi Edsall

5 hours ago

Rudi Edsall

