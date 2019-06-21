Tom Browne Hit QANTAS CEO Alan Joyce With The Hardest Question In Aviation This Morning

Hot Breakfast chief aviation (and footy) reporter hit up QANTAS CEO Alan Joyce with what he tells us is the hardest hitting question he could have asked this morning (or so he tells us).

LISTEN HERE:

“I know short-term Qantas have to make a decision on what type of plane, whether they go with the 777 or A350 on the Sydney to London non-stop route, but there’s an interesting debate in the Wall Street Journal this week about the 737 Max recertification,” Browne asked.

“I know you were in Seoul recently and have good insight on this. Do you think the computer based simulation training is sufficient or do pilots need to do physical motion training so they can crank the horizontal stabiliser to a certain force in the event of a second or third failure in this instance?”

Alan Joyce was taken aback by the question.

“Wow, you are an aircraft nerd,” he said.

Joyce was confident the 737 Max issues would be sorted out before they’re allowed to fly again.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!