Tom Browne: Likely Return Date And Match Up For Footy's Return
On the Hot Breakfast!
With Victorian restrictions beginning to ease, we seem to be inching closer to the return of footy!
Tom Browne reported this morning on the Hot Breakfast the likely return date & the two major clubs tipped to kick off the season's resumption.
LISTEN HERE:
Browne believes that the first game of Round 2 is likely to be a Thursday night blockbuster between Collingwood & Richmond on June 11th.
These two clubs were supposed to square off initially in Round 2 (March 26th) when the original fixture was released.
The other possibility speculated by the Hot Breakfast team was the potential of a Collingwood vs Melbourne 'Big Freeze' match to kick start the season again.