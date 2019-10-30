Tom Browne Names Likely Destination For Sam Gray

Tom Browne named a suitor for Port Adelaide goal sneak Sam Gray this morning on the Hot Breakfast. 

Browne is reporting the Sydney are keen on acquiring Gray as a delisted free agent. However, Port will keep Gray on their list unless the Swans are absolutely committed to taking him. 

This assures Gray on a future at AFL level for the 2020 season.

Gray has played 96 games and kicked 83 goals since being recruited as a mature age rookie in 2014. 

