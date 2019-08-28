Tom Browne Names Paddy's Ryder Likely Destination

Tom Browne joined The Hot Breakfast this morning with an update on St Kilda’s alleged moves this trade period.

Port Adelaide big man Paddy Ryder is said to be on the move back to Victoria and Browne says St Kilda are the team in the box seat to land his services.

LISTEN HERE:

“[St Kilda are] on an aggressive recruiting drive that I definitely think will land them Paddy Ryder,” Browne says.

It was also reported defender Jake Carlisle would be put on the trade table but Browne believes he’s staying at the club.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!