Tom Browne Names Victorian Club Linked To Sam Powell-Pepper

Tom Browne has named the Victorian club linked with Port Adelaide hard nut Sam Powell-Pepper.

Powell-Pepper was left out of the senior side on a number of occasions during this season which has rival clubs circling.

Browne believes that Essendon have emerged as the likely suitor for the 21 year-old.

He told the Hot Breakfast that after initially showing interest in Ollie Wines, the Bombers are narrowing their focus on Powell-Pepper as he will be easier to attain.

"They (Essendon) were looking at Wines, Wines is difficult to get. Powell-Pepper might be more easier to get."