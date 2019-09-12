Tom Browne Names Victorian Club Linked To Sam Powell-Pepper

Tom Browne has named the Victorian club linked with Port Adelaide hard nut Sam Powell-Pepper. 

Powell-Pepper was left out of the senior side on a number of occasions during this season which has rival clubs circling. 

Browne believes that Essendon have emerged as the likely suitor for the 21 year-old. 

He told the Hot Breakfast that after initially showing interest in Ollie Wines, the Bombers are narrowing their focus on Powell-Pepper as he will be easier to attain. 

"They (Essendon) were looking at Wines, Wines is difficult to get. Powell-Pepper might be more easier to get."

