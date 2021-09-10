Tom Browne On A Potential Late Change For Geelong

Triple M Footy news breaker Tom Browne provided the latest on a potential late out ahead of tonight's prelim final between Geelong and Melbourne.

Geelong, who are famed for their late changes, could be without one of their key defenders.

"The Cats trained at East Fremantle oval yesterday, and Lachie Henderson I'm told trained." Browne explained.

"There's some mail ... that Henderson had a scan on his hamstring on Wednesday."

"Geelong have downplayed this to me, they reckon there's nothing wrong with him. So I expect that he will run out tonight. A little bit of selection intrigue surrounding Lachie Henderson," Browne added.

"It will be interesting, Geelong famed for making late changes."

Geelong made one change to their team sheet, with Zac Guthrie (last week's medi-sub) coming into the 22 to replace Brandan Parfitt.

