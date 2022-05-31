Tom Browne On An AFL CEO Candidate From Club Land

Tom Browne spoke about the chances of Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley potentially being the next man in the AFL hot seat on the Tom Browne’s News podcast today.

"An interesting name thrown up last night, who I have mentioned before, Caroline Wilson mentioned it on Footy Classified last night, is Tom Harley," Browne said.

"Tom’s obviously the former Geelong champion who now runs the Sydney football club.

"There’s certainly a degree of support from some clubs for Tom to get that job."

Tom Browne also discussed the Essendon review, Jacob Weitering’s shoulder surgery, Clarko’s idea to fund the new Tasmanian team and more.

