Tom Browne has revealed another potential successor to AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan today.

LISTEN HERE:

"He's closer to the 18th hole than the 9th, or at least the first," Browne said.

"It's a hard task because I think the wide view is that Gill is definitely the best man for the job and remains so."

Tom Browne also had the latest on Darcy Moore inking his new six year deal, when will Jeff Kennett step down and more.

LISTEN TO TOM BROWNE'S NEWS HERE: