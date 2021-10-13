Tom Browne On Bobby Hill's Essendon Move Being Back On

Tom Browne explained how Bobby Hill's potential move the Essendon is back on in today's Trade Deadline Special Podcast.

The move appeared to be dead yesterday after GWS List Manager Jason McCartney appeared to quash any hope of a deal, but our man Tom says "peace talks" has resurrected things.

LISTEN HERE:

“There was a conversation between Adrian Dodoro and Jason McCartney yesterday afternoon," Tom explained.

"Adrian extended an olive branch and offered this future second-round pick.. It’s now entirely up to the Giants whether they want to let Hill go effectively on compassionate grounds.”

Tom also covered the progress of other deadline day deals, including Jordan Clark, Jon Ceglar, Peter Ladhams and a host of big-name Hawks.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

