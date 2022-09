Tom Browne joined Triple M Footy live on the boundary before the Lion v Tigers clash at the Gabba.

Browne gave a snapshot of the trade landscape, including the latest on Brad Hill and Tom Mitchell.

He reported that St Kilda are keen to hold on to Hill.

Browne also believes that Brisbane veteran Mitch Robinson could hang up the boots if Brisbane bow out tonight.

