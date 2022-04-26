Tom Browne On Brodie Grundy’s Long Term Knee Injury

Triple M Footy’s Tom Browne brought us the news today that Collingwood’s star ruckman Brodie Grundy is likely to miss a large portion of the season with a knee injury.

"There's big concerns around a PCL knee injury," Browne said

[The injury] could see him miss a significant chunk of the season."

Tom Browne also discussed Paddy McCartin's concussion, the AFL head honchos flying to the US for the streaming broadcast rights negotiations and more.

