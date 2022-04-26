Tom Browne On Brodie Grundy’s Long Term Knee Injury

Triple M Footy’s Tom Browne brought us the news today that Collingwood’s star ruckman Brodie Grundy is likely to miss a large portion of the season with a knee injury.

"There's big concerns around a PCL knee injury," Browne said

[The injury] could see him miss a significant chunk of the season."

Tom Browne also discussed Paddy McCartin's concussion, the AFL head honchos flying to the US for the streaming broadcast rights negotiations and more.

Rudi Edsall

26 April 2022

Rudi Edsall

Collingwood Magpies
AFL
Triple M Footy
Tom Browne
