Tom Browne On Brodie Grundy’s Long Term Knee Injury
From Triple M Footy
Image: Getty
Triple M Footy’s Tom Browne brought us the news today that Collingwood’s star ruckman Brodie Grundy is likely to miss a large portion of the season with a knee injury.
"There's big concerns around a PCL knee injury," Browne said
[The injury] could see him miss a significant chunk of the season."
Tom Browne also discussed Paddy McCartin's concussion, the AFL head honchos flying to the US for the streaming broadcast rights negotiations and more.
