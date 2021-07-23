Tom Browne On Carlton's External Review Nearing Completion

Triple M Footy's Tom Browne has been across the external review of Carlton's football department, explaining that it's coming to a close after final interviews.

Browne explained the assessment is "nearing its completion", and an outcome is one or two weeks away.

"The big question there is what it means for David Teague." Browne said.

Browne said he believes "there is a prevailing view at Carlton that there is a fairly buoyant coaching market".

"My view ... is that Teague is in trouble."

During the external review -which includes on the panel former Fremantle star Matthew Pavlich- Carlton has managed to collect three wins from four matches.

