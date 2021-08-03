Tom Browne On Carlton’s Trade Plans

Tom Browne has given an update Carlton’s plans for the trade period, including the futures of some players who may leave and some who may be targeted to come in.

"I think the Blues are still targeting (Adam) Cerra, from Fremantle… also George Hewett from the Swans,” Browne said.

"It means the Blues will have to clear some salary space.

"The names that are coming up — and I emphasise there’s still a way to go on all this, it just depends on what happens — but the names that are being mentioned are (Sam) Petrevski-Seton, (Paddy) Dow, who I know has been in reasonable form the last five or six weeks, he’s had a good run of form, and Jack Silvagni."

Browne said that there were offers on the table from Carlton for Silvagni and Dow, but they may find more attractive options at other clubs.

