Tom Browne On Collingwood's Grundy Dilemma

Tom Browne has reported this afternoon on Triple M Footy that Collingwood are contemplating allowing Brodie Grundy to explore his trade options.

Browne said that Grundy's management are waiting for the Pies to open the discussion.

After signing a monster seven year deal last season, the Pies have thrived in Grundy's absence in 2022.

“I want to discuss Brodie Grundy and the situation now concerning his contract…”

LISTEN HERE:

“My information this afternoon is that Grundy’s management is now even expecting Collingwood to possibly flag the prospect of asking if Grundy is interested in being traded…”