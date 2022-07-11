Tom Browne On Collingwood's Grundy Dilemma

Tom Browne has reported this afternoon on Triple M Footy that Collingwood are contemplating allowing Brodie Grundy to explore his trade options. 

Browne said that Grundy's management are waiting for the Pies to open the discussion. 

After signing a monster seven year deal last season, the Pies have thrived in Grundy's absence in 2022. 

“I want to discuss Brodie Grundy and the situation now concerning his contract…” 

“My information this afternoon is that Grundy’s management is now even expecting Collingwood to possibly flag the prospect of asking if Grundy is interested in being traded…” 

