Tom Browne On David Teague's Future At Carlton

Tom Browne reported this morning on Triple M Footy's News podcast that David Teague's time at Ikon Park is numbered after the Blues went down to last placed North Melbourne on Saturday.

Browne said that he believes Carlton will wait until the end of the current football department review to make a move on Teague, but they will look to move him on.

"I like David Teague so I don't say this lightly, in coaching terms he's a dead coach walking," he said.

"Now I think it's a matter of time before Carlton and their review decide that they will go in a different direction."

