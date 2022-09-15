Tom Browne On Essendon’s Coaching Shortlist

Tom Browne has revealed that Dean Solomon also interviewed for the vacant Essendon coaching gig.

LISTEN HERE:

Tom Browne said Solomon was one of four applicants interviewed yesterday, including James Hird, Adem Yze and Brendon Lade.

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

CATCH ALL OUR BEST STUFF ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!