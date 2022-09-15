Tom Browne On Essendon’s Coaching Shortlist

From Tom Browne's News

Tom Browne has revealed that Dean Solomon also interviewed for the vacant Essendon coaching gig.

Tom Browne said Solomon was one of four applicants interviewed yesterday, including James Hird, Adem Yze and Brendon Lade.

Rudi Edsall

8 hours ago

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

