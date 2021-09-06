Tom Browne On Gold Coast's Big Play For Clarkson

Tom Browne told Triple M Footy's news podcast there are strong rumblings that Gold Coast are set to make a massive pitch to Alastair Clarkson.

Browne reported that the Suns are tabling an indicative offer of up to $2 million per season with AFL assistance to lure Clarkson up north.

"My contacts are abuzz with a theory, that at least in an indicative sense, the Suns with AFL support have put an offer to Alastair Clarkson," Browne said.

LISTEN HERE:

Browne said he contacted Gold Coast and AFL sources who have denied the reports at this stage, but it's not something they can confirm with a senior coach already in place.

Catch today's full news podcast here: