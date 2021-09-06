Tom Browne On Gold Coast's Big Play For Clarkson

Tom Browne told Triple M Footy's news podcast there are strong rumblings that Gold Coast are set to make a massive pitch to Alastair Clarkson. 

Browne reported that the Suns are tabling an indicative offer of up to $2 million per season with AFL assistance to lure Clarkson up north. 

"My contacts are abuzz with a theory, that at least in an indicative sense, the Suns with AFL support have put an offer to Alastair Clarkson," Browne said. 

Browne said he contacted Gold Coast and AFL sources who have denied the reports at this stage, but it's not something they can confirm with a senior coach already in place. 

