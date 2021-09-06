Tom Browne On Gold Coast's Big Play For Clarkson
On Triple M Footy.
Tom Browne told Triple M Footy's news podcast there are strong rumblings that Gold Coast are set to make a massive pitch to Alastair Clarkson.
Browne reported that the Suns are tabling an indicative offer of up to $2 million per season with AFL assistance to lure Clarkson up north.
"My contacts are abuzz with a theory, that at least in an indicative sense, the Suns with AFL support have put an offer to Alastair Clarkson," Browne said.
LISTEN HERE:
Browne said he contacted Gold Coast and AFL sources who have denied the reports at this stage, but it's not something they can confirm with a senior coach already in place.