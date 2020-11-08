Tom Browne On How All The Big Trades Will Unfold This Week

Tom Browne gave the latest updates on a number of pending trades this morning on Triple M's Hot Breakfast.

The playing futures of players such as Adam Saad, Adam Treloar, Tom Phillips, Jeremy Cameron, Josh Dunkley, Jye Caldwell, Shaun Higgins & Orazio Fantasia are all still in limbo.

Browne explained how some of the big trades will get over the line in coming days and reported what some of the trade demands from the clubs will be.

Browne explained that the Adam Saad deal between Essendon & Carlton is set to unlock a number of bigger moves.

He also reported that Geelong & GWS are still in a deadlock over Jeremy Cameron and AFL mediation may be required to get the deal done.

The last day of the trade period is Thursday.

