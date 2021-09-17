Tom Browne On Intrigue Surrounding Matthew Scarlett At Geelong

Triple M Footy's Tom Browne delivered news surrounding potential coaching changes at Geelong, with intrigue involving Matthew Scarlett's role as assistant coach.

Browne reported that Scarlett could be on the outer, receiving information "that Matthew Scarlett has essentially quit the Geelong Football Club as an assistant coach".

Following Geelong's major prelim loss against the Dees, Scarlett had "a disagreement" with the senior coach.

Browne added that he is yet to receive official confirmation from Geelong about Scarlett's departure, but "wouldn't be surprised if that comes formal over the next couple weeks".

On Friday, Geelong revealed Corey Enright will depart the club moving into a role with St Kilda as an assistant to Brett Ratten.

