Tom Browne On Jared Polec’s Future At North Melbourne

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne dropped some mail on Jared Polec’s future at North Melbourne this morning.

“Contracted on $600,000 or $700,000 a year until 2023, he’s been dropped by Rhyce Shaw for four of their last six games,” Browne said.

“Trade sources, good ones overnight, telling me North are prepared to trade him if another club would meet a significant portion of his money.”

