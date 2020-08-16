Tom Browne On Joe Daniher Returning For Essendon Next Week

The Hot Breakfast's footy news breaker Tom Browne has reported this morning that Essendon forward Joe Daniher could return to the senior side as soon as next week.

Daniher has struggled with a string of soft tissue injuries over the last 12 months and hasn't featured at any stage during the 2020 season.

His last appearance was way back in Round 9 2019, when the Bombers played Fremantle.



Browne posed the question to John Worsfold in his post-game press conference, where he played the straight bat and failed to confirm if he'd return, but said Daniher's work loads have been steadily progressing.

But despite Worsfold playing down Daniher's long awaited return, Browne said that his mail is that Daniher could return to the senior side on Saturday to play Richmond.

