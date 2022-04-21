Tom Browne On Luke Jackson & Angus Brayshaw's Contract Talks

On today's footy news podcast.

Triple M Footy's news breaker Tom Browne brought us the latest on the contract situation with star Melbourne duo Luke Jackson & Angus Brayshaw. 

Browne reported that both players are delaying contract talks until mid-season and aren't as close to signing as Melbourne are suggesting. 

“An interesting contract situation concerning Luke Jackson & Angus Brayshaw, two highly sought after players,” Browne said. 

“My information is that Jackson & Brayshaw aren’t keen to visit those contract discussions until mid-year at the earliest.”

“It’s not quite as close as Melbourne is suggesting.” 

