Tom Browne On North's Big Play For Josh Kelly

Triple M Footy's news breaker Tom Browne shared the latest trade and free agency murmurs, including North Melbourne's big play for Josh Kelly.

Browne reports on huge figures that have been tabled for the Giants midfielder, over a potential eight-year deal.

While a move back to his home state is an option, Browne believes Kelly is favoured to stay at the Giants.

"Either way, Kelly is going to earn a lot of money." Browne said.

With the play reportedly being above the $1million price tag, Browne stated Kelly is in the type of form that would deserve a major pay day.

"He's worth it at the moment, he's in good form ... he's quick on his feet and is really playing good footy."