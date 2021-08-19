Tom Browne On Possible Finals Locations

Triple M Footy's Tom Browne provided the latest surrounding the AFL's plans for scheduling the upcoming finals series.

With the majority of the eastern states in lockdown, the ability to host crowds at finals matches have become scarce. The AFL are hoping to lean on cities such as Perth for allocations.

"The AFL, I expect will release the first round of the finals fixture post round 23."

"My best guess, is the first two finals will be in two or three states, and not Victoria."

The Bulldogs, Melbourne and Geelong all "have a lot to lose" given they will "potentially" miss out on a preferred home final, with a neutral venue the next best option.

Browne added that the AFL are of the view that "the spectacle deserves fans, and that's the direction the AFL are going in".

In regards to the Grand Final time slot and venue, Browne stated "the AFL is trying to leave that to as late as possible".

