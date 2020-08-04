Tom Browne On Preparations Starting For A Gabba Grand Final And Potential Date For The Brownlow

"The Gabba are making preparations" for hosting the Grand Final, reports The Hot Breakfast's Tom Browne from Queensland.

Tommy saw people involved in organising the Grand Final at The Gabba yesterday and describes the venue as "absolutely in pole position at the moment. No doubt about it."

This prompted Eddie McGuire to give the AFL a strong recommendation for the date and venue for The Brownlow, which Darc and Rosie took a big step further!

For the latest footy news as Footymania continues and well beyond, keep it on Triple M and The Hot Breakfast.