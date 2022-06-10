Tom Browne On The AFL Choosing To Investigate The Melbourne Altercation

Triple M Footy news breaker Tom Browne discussed in detail further updates surrounding the Steven May, Jake Melksham altercation.

Browne says the AFL integrity unit has opened an investigation into the recent scuffle after initially electing not to get involved.

May was handed a one-game ban for his involvement, while Melksham has since required a second surgery on his hand due to an infection called 'fight bite'.

"According to Gil McLachlan .. he explained that new information had come to light, that warranted the AFL to investigate this further," Browne revealed.

LISTEN HERE:

Browne says the AFL want some answers, with the extra information revolving around Melksham's hand injury/bacterial infection, caused by punching May's mouth.

CATCH THE BEST OF TRIPLE M FOOTY: