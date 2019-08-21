Tom Browne On The Blue Brewing Between Carlton And Hawthorn

Tom Browne gave The Hot Breakfast an update on how a blue is brewing between the Blues and Hawks.

LISTEN HERE:

There was speculation that Carlton had approached Alistair Clarkson for the vacant coach position at the Blues and the Hawks aren’t happy with how Carlton went about it.

“The Hawks are not happy with the Blues, the Hawks are upset that a former member of staff tried to poach their staff,” Browne revealed.

“This happens all the time in footy, despite in an agreement or contract not to."

Listen to the clip to hear how the blue between clubs started.

