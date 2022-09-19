Tom Browne On The Bulldogs Increasing Their Offer To Dunkley

Tom Browne reported this morning that the Western Bulldogs had increased their offer to Josh Dunkley. 

Brisbane & Port Adelaide were actively chasing Dunkley's services, with the Lions being the 25 year-old's preference according to reports this afternoon. 

Browne told his Triple M Footy podcast that the Bulldogs had a five year deal at similar money on the table. 

"The Bulldogs have upped their offer... It's comparable to the other deals."

Note: This was recorded prior to Dunkley requesting a trade. 

