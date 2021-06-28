Tom Browne On The Carlton Review & David Teague's Future

Triple M Footy's news breaker Tom Browne brought us all the latest from the Carlton review.

Browne told the Triple M Footy News Podcast that the football department review commenced today and will give senior coach David Teague a four week window to save his job.

Browne said that winning yesterday against Adelaide means the review will start on a positive note, but Teague's future is still in the air.

"I think he's effectively got four weeks now to save his job. That's the expectation of at least a couple of board members," Browne said.

"I've heard they want to win more games, Mark LoGiudice has told me they expect to win games.

Browne said that CEO Cain Liddle is overseeing the review and reported that Harry McKay & Patrick Cripps are quite invested to find answers after signing new contracts recently.

Carlton play Fremantle, Geelong, Collingwood and North Melbourne in the next four weeks.