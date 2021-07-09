Tom Browne On The Complications Of The Sydney Teams Entering A Hub

Triple M's news breaker Tom Browne delivered the fallout from the current Sydney COVID outbreak, and the AFL's plans to accommodate both Sydney-based clubs.

With Friday's development of 44 new cases in New South Wales, Browne explained there will be complications attempting to keep players away from home.

"Gil Mclaughlin, in good faith, gave players a 21-day assurance they wouldn't be away from family for more than three weeks ... Sydney and the Giants will tick over three weeks on Tuesday." Browne said.

"It's going to be impossible now for them to get back into Sydney next week."

Browne added the importance of family support if the players remain away from home, and the AFLPA are "starting to explore whether families can come down".

However, the stay-at-home orders makes it less feasible to fly families out of the state.

"At this stage, we'll have to keep playing outside of Sydney."

