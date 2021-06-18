Tom Browne On The Details Of Zach Merrett’s New Essendon Contract

Triple M Footy news breaker Tom Browne gave some details on Zach Merrett’s new Essendon contract on the Triple M Footy news update today.

LISTEN HERE:

"This is the richest contract the Bombers have ever signed, six years at up to $5.4 million, or $900,000 a season," Browne said.

"Bomber sources have suggested to me it’s closer to $800,000 or $850,000 a year, and whilst that is a mega deal in anyone’s language, they think it’s good value because Merrett would have got more if he left.

"But Merrett’s very committed to the future of the club, very involved in the future of the club… he’s regarded as a potential future captain."

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Browne said that Merrett had given real thought to leaving.

"I think he was seriously considering leaving, particularly when those three or four players left last year," he said.

"I think there was strong interest from Collingwood at one stage, I don’t think they’ve got money for him necessarily this year, but there were certainly other clubs that would pay up.

"Even potentially Carlton, so he would have got a premium to leave but he’s elected to stay."

Tom Browne also discussed the David Mackay tribunal decision, the pressure on David Teague, the Saints members forum and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Download the LiSTNR app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!