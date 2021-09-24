Tom Browne On The "Different" Media Access Ahead Of The Grand Final

Tom Browne spoke on his Friday news podcast about the parameters around media access in Perth ahead of the Grand Final.

Discussing the "different" circumstances in comparison to previous Grand Finals, Browne said it's the sign of the times - the AFL are desperate to get through this weekend without any bumps in the road.

"The media access has been different .. It hasn't been easy to get access to all the players from both sides - but I think it's part of the parcels of the times." Browne said.

"It's the only sport in the world where you can't speak to all the players easily before the event, I think that is a shame."

