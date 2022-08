Tom Browne gave us the latest news on the coaching front, with North Melbourne and GWS close to their decisions.

The Roos have honed in on Alastair Clarkson for the top job, while the leading candidate for the Giants is a highly-regarded Melbourne assistant.

“It’s the strong view of sources I speak to that Alastair Clarkson will end up, as soon as next Friday, at North Melbourne."

LISTEN HERE:

BEST OF TRIPLE M FOOTY: